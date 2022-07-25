His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Draupadi Murmo on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of India.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Draupadi Mormo.



