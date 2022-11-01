His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.