His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of condolences to His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.