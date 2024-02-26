His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, discussed today – during a phone call – paths for developing cooperation and opportunities to enhance it in various fields, especially economic and development, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and supports their vision towards achieving development and prosperity. For their people.

His Highness and the Turkish President also discussed a number of regional and international topics and issues of common interest and exchanged views on them, most notably developments in the Middle East region and the importance of working to find a political horizon to enhance the causes of comprehensive and just peace, which is a strategic option to achieve regional security and stability..