His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, exchanged with his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of brotherly Oman, during a phone call, sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. Blessings and to bless both countries with more progress and prosperity.
