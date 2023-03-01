His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday, in the Council of Qasr Al Bahr, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and exchanged their highness Friendly fraternal conversations.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah discussed a number of topics and issues of concern to the affairs of the country and the citizen.

The council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, President of the Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Foundation. Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.