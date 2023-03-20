Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Claus Iohannis, President of the friendly Republic of Romania, discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the level of their development in all fields, in addition to a number of issues and topics of common concern.

During the official talks session that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of the guest president to the UAE, looking forward to his visit being an important boost to the path of the two countries’ relations.

His Highness the President of the State and the President of Romania discussed promising opportunities to develop prospects for cooperation in sectors of development priority in the two countries, especially economic and trade, renewable energy, sustainability, food security and other fields, which contribute to opening new paths of cooperation that support mutual investments in the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and topics of common interest and exchanged views on them. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the long-standing Emirati-Romanian relations date back to the early years of the establishment of the UAE, pointing to the continuation of communication between the two countries at various levels.

His Highness, the President of the State, said that interest in the issue of climate change represents a common denominator between our two countries, as the UAE and Romania seek to achieve climate neutrality in the same year 2050, and in this context we look forward to the active participation of your friendly country in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Climate change “Cop 28”, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year.

His Highness affirmed the great interest that the state attaches to developing its relations with friendly Romania and the countries of the world, stressing that strengthening bridges of cooperation with everyone is a constant approach in the UAE’s policy and the constant search for common opportunities and work together for the benefit and good of humanity in its various orientations and cultures.

His Highness said that our goal is partnership and cooperation with everyone for sustainable development and a better future for all of our generations, and I wish your friendly country more prosperity.

For his part, the President of Romania expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for the warm reception and hospitality that he and the accompanying delegation received during the country’s visit. He also expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE.

The Romanian president praised the level of civilizational development achieved by the UAE, pointing out that it has become a model in the region in achieving sustainable development.

He also referred to his visit and the accompanying delegation to some landmarks and institutions in Abu Dhabi, including the “Masdar” city, which has international standards that highlight the country’s achievements in the field of sustainable development.

His Excellency touched on the importance of the agreements and memorandums of understanding announced by the two countries in the fields of renewable energy, technology, education and others, looking forward to his visit being a starting point for strengthening relations in these important areas for both countries.

He also stressed the importance of the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), noting that the areas that the conference will discuss are extremely important for the future of the world and for working to contain the repercussions of climate change.

The Romanian president praised the cooperation between the UAE and Romania at the international level in matters of common concern.

During the meeting, the two sides also announced a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries, including the following: a memorandum between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE and the Romanian Ministry of Energy, and a memorandum between the Ministry of Education in the country and its Romanian counterpart, in addition to a memorandum between cybersecurity in the Emirates and the National Authority for Cybersecurity. In Romania, and an agreement between “Masdar” and “Hydro Electric”, in addition to a memorandum between the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and “SN Nuclear Electrica” ​​in Romania.