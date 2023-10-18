Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a phone call from His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of friendly Japan, during which they discussed the highest priority of ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law and the need to spare them from further suffering in light of the dangerous developments. The escalation witnessed by the Gaza Strip.

The two sides also discussed the need to intensify the efforts of the international community to take immediate measures to cease the fire and prevent further escalation and deterioration of the humanitarian situation, in addition to intensifying diplomatic efforts to open urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid without obstacles and to enable humanitarian organizations to carry out their duty in this regard.

The two sides stressed the importance of advancing efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, preventing the expansion of the circle of conflict, and sparing the Middle East region from further violence and instability.

His Highness and His Excellency Fumio Kishida also discussed ways to develop cooperation and joint work relations and develop them to broader horizons in various fields within the framework of established historical relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership that brings together the two countries.