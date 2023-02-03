His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed today, during a phone call, the brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries and ways of developing it in order to achieve their common interests.

During the call, His Highness and the Prime Minister of Iraq also reviewed a number of issues of common concern, stressing in this context their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in a way that enhances cooperation relations in various fields.