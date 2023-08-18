His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and Dr. Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, held today a session of talks that dealt with various aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to all regional and international issues of common concern.

At the beginning of the session – which was held at the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s headquarters – the Ethiopian Prime Minister welcomed His Highness the President of the State, stressing that His Highness’s visit gives a strong impetus to the path of development and development of relations between the two countries .. While His Highness expressed his happiness at visiting Ethiopia and renewed the meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed He thanked him for his keenness to offer condolences in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which expresses what distinguishes the strength and privacy of the two countries’ relations. His Highness also congratulated His Excellency Abiy Ahmed on the occasion of his birthday, which falls on the 15th of August, wishing him a long life, health and happiness.

His Highness, the Head of State, saluted Sahli Work, President of the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and wished her good health and happiness.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia discussed various tracks of cooperation in the economic, investment and vital development aspects and the potential for their development in all sectors to serve the future aspirations of the two countries to expand the horizons of cooperation and joint work between them and contribute to supporting the development and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and a number of issues of concern to the two countries and exchanged views on them, stressing in this context the importance of building bridges of cooperation and effective partnerships that contribute to improving the quality of life and prosperity of peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to develop cooperation relations with friendly Ethiopia, which is based on mutual trust and respect and serving common interests, in the context of the country’s endeavor to strengthen its foreign relations with friendly countries that are based on partnership and joint cooperation in all fields. .

His Highness said that the relations between the UAE and Ethiopia are growing and have witnessed qualitative progress in recent years, especially in areas that serve sustainability and development in the two countries, stressing the state’s keenness to push forward its relations with friendly Ethiopia, especially in the sectors of agriculture, food security, energy, trade, investment, technology and others.

His Highness pointed out that Ethiopia is an important trade partner for the state in Africa, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached $1.4 billion in 2022, and we are working to increase this number in the coming years. We are also working to enhance joint investment and expand its horizons, especially in light of The many promising investment opportunities between the two countries, in addition to the cooperation of the two countries in the field of renewable energy, especially solar energy.

His Highness said that Ethiopia is of particular importance to the UAE within the framework of its strategic direction to strengthen relations with Africa, especially in the development fields, especially as it hosts the headquarters of the Organization of African Unity. It has great weight on the continent. It also has an important and fundamental role in the regional security equation in eastern Africa and the Horn of Africa.

His Highness stressed that the UAE supports everything that achieves peace in the African continent, based on its approach that supports stability and prosperity in the region and the world. Therefore, it supports all initiatives and efforts aimed at finding peaceful settlements to crises in the continent.

His Highness also welcomed the positive step regarding the agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and Ethiopia recently to launch negotiations to reach a settlement on the file of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. He expressed his hopes that these negotiations would reach a satisfactory solution for all parties, in a way that enhances cooperation between them.. and supports stability in the region.

His Highness, the President of the State, called on His Excellency the Ethiopian Prime Minister to attend the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year .. indicating that Ethiopia is one of the countries that cares about the issue of renewable energy .. and shares with the UAE In the goal of achieving climate neutrality in 2050.

For his part, the Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed his pride in the level of distinguished relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples. He praised the UAE’s efforts to consolidate the foundations of security and stability and serve issues that contribute to strengthening cooperation, peace and coexistence between the peoples and countries of the world. He wished the UAE further progress and prosperity. .

At the end of the meeting, the two sides affirmed their keenness to advance bilateral relations in various economic, trade, investment, development and other aspects of cooperation that serve their common interests and contribute to efforts to achieve sustainable development, security and stability in the African continent.

His Excellency the Prime Minister of Ethiopia held a lunch banquet in honor of His Highness the President of the State and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President of the State, which includes .. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, and a number of officials.

On the Ethiopian side, they were attended by: His Excellency Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Muferia Kamel, Minister of Labour, His Excellency Ahmed Shadi, Minister of Finance, His Excellency Dr. Abraham Pillay, Minister of Defense, His Excellency Aisha Mohamed, Minister of State for Irrigation and Low Countries, His Excellency Melako Albel, Minister of Industry, and His Excellency Dr. Farma Amenti, Minister of Agriculture. His Excellency Dr. Alimusim, Minister of Transport and Logistics, His Excellency Alemtsihay Bulos, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Misganu Arega, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior Ethiopian officials.

His Highness, the President of the State, accompanied by His Excellency Abiy Ahmed, planted a tree in the garden of the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s Residence