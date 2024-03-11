His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed during a phone call with Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and the European Union and ways to enhance it to serve the common interests of both sides.

During the call, the two sides also reviewed a number of issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East region and developments in the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of the initiative recently announced by the UAE, the Republic of Cyprus, the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States regarding activating a sea corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in light of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Strip, and the necessity of building on and integrating. With other initiatives and efforts in this regard, which contribute to providing sufficient and sustainable assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed, during the call, that the UAE is keen to cooperate with various parties, including the European Commission, in order to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in light of the difficult humanitarian situation that the residents of the Strip are experiencing, which requires action. Urgent and collective to deal with.

His Highness stressed the importance of working towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, avoiding further expansion of the conflict in the region, and pushing towards finding a path to a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

For her part, the President of the European Commission expressed her appreciation for the role played by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE in providing humanitarian support to the Gaza Strip, stressing the European Commission's keenness to cooperate and coordinate with the UAE in this regard.