His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, discussed today the possibilities of enhancing cooperation and joint work in various fields, especially economic, developmental, investment and other aspects that serve development and prosperity in the two countries..

This came during His Highness the President of the State’s reception at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi of His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, who is on a working visit to the country. His Highness welcomed the guest president, wishing him a successful visit to the UAE in strengthening relations between the two countries for the good of their peoples. He expressed his wishes for the Congo and its people to enjoy continued growth, peace and prosperity..

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed opportunities to develop cooperation in various fields, especially in the development, economic, commercial, renewable energy and other vital sectors that enhance sustainable development in the two countries..

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues and developments of common interest and exchanged views on them..

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State stressed the interest that the UAE attaches to enhancing its cooperation with the countries of the African continent in order to achieve the common interests of both sides, support development, stability and prosperity in the continent and bring goodness and development to all its peoples..

For his part, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State, praising the UAE’s cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, its humanitarian and development initiatives in Africa, and its efforts to support communities affected by crises around the world..

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court. The delegation accompanying the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo also attended..