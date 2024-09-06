His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, discussed yesterday the possibilities of enhancing cooperation and joint work in various fields, especially economic, developmental, investment, and other aspects that serve development and prosperity in the two countries.

This came during His Highness the President of the State’s reception at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi of Felix Tshisekedi, who is on a working visit to the country.

His Highness welcomed the guest president, wishing him a successful visit to the UAE in strengthening relations between the two countries for the good of their peoples, expressing his wishes for the Congo and its people for continued growth, peace and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed opportunities for developing cooperation in various fields, especially in the development, economic, commercial, renewable energy and other vital sectors that enhance sustainable development in the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues and developments of common interest and exchanged views on them.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State stressed the interest that the UAE attaches to enhancing its cooperation with the countries of the African continent, in order to achieve the common interests of both sides, support development, stability and prosperity in the continent, and bring goodness and development to all its peoples.

For his part, Felix Tshisekedi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State, praising the UAE’s cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, its humanitarian and development initiatives in Africa, and its efforts to support communities affected by crises around the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.