His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed today, during a phone call with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the friendly Democratic Republic of the Congo, relations of cooperation in various fields that support development, progress and sustainable prosperity in the two countries.

During the call, His Highness congratulated His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Republic of the Congo for a new term during the recent presidential elections, wishing him success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people.

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the congratulations of His Highness the President of the State and the good feelings expressed by His Highness towards his country and its people, stressing his keenness to work together to strengthen the relations of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the UAE and develop them in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

During the call, the two sides discussed a number of issues and developments of common interest and exchanged views on them.