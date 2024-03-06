His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, especially economic, trade and investment, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

During his reception at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Julius Maada Bio, and they discussed strengthening cooperation relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone, in a way that serves the development goals of the two countries. His Highness pointed to the UAE’s strategic direction to strengthen development relations with the African continent, in a way that will bring good and prosperity to the two countries. Everyone, and the UAE supports everything that achieves peace, stability and development on the continent.

For his part, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception, and his appreciation for the UAE’s support for his country, stressing the Republic of Sierra Leone’s interest in pushing its relations with the UAE forward in various fields.

