During a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, discussed various aspects of cooperation, especially developmental, economic, commercial, renewable energy, food security, and other vital areas that support the realization of the two countries’ visions and aspirations towards sustainable development. And prosperity.

The two sides also touched on a number of issues of common interest and exchanged views on them, stressing in this context their common keenness to push the relations of the two countries forward in light of the ambitious opportunities available to open new, more comprehensive horizons for their cooperation in a way that serves their common interests..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to continue expanding and diversifying the base of its economic and development partnerships, in addition to consolidating bridges of constructive communication with various friendly countries of the world, based on the state’s approach based on common interests and cooperation for the good, development and prosperity of all the peoples of the world..

His Highness and the President of Paraguay also touched on regional and international developments, most notably the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the efforts made to respond to it and ensure the flow of adequate relief aid urgently, safely and without obstacles, stressing in this context the need for serious and urgent international action to create a horizon for the political path and push towards comprehensive peace. A just and lasting solution in the Middle East region based on the “two-state solution” as it is the way to enhance security and stability.