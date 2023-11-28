Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the President of the Republic of Mongolia, Ukhna Khurelsukh, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting that took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Council in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and President Ukhna Khurelsukh discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Mongolia, and the promising opportunities and possibilities for developing them, especially in the economic, investment and development fields, and renewable energy, in a way that serves their common interests and supports development and prosperity in the two countries. .

His Highness and the President of Mongolia also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which begins on November 30 in Expo City Dubai, and its importance in finding effective and sustainable solutions to common global challenges, most notably accelerating climate action and sustainable development, to build a better future for humanity. All of them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the President of the Republic of Mongolia, also witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding between the two countries aimed at developing joint cooperation, which included: memorandums regarding entry visa exemption for diplomatic, private, official, service and regular passports, and the establishment of a joint committee between the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its counterpart. Mongolian language, and the exchange of government experiences, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between the Emirates Policy Center and the Institute of International Studies of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, and another between the digital school in the country and the General Authority for Education in Mongolia, regarding cooperation in the digital learning initiative, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between the national radio. Mongolian and Abu Dhabi Media Network.

Memorandums of understanding were exchanged on the part of the UAE, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, and on the part of Mongolia, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Patsetseg Patmong.

The meeting and the exchange ceremony of notes were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation. For charitable and humanitarian works, His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Affairs Office Development and the families of the martyrs in the presidential office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, A number of sheikhs and senior officials.