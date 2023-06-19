His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received today His Excellency George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President George Vella and the accompanying delegation, expressing his hope that this visit would be a good beginning for further development and growth in the relations of the two countries during the coming period.

His Highness the President of the State and His Excellency George Vella discussed the possibilities of enhancing joint cooperation and the opportunities that the two countries possess to develop their relations, especially in the fields of economy, investment, trade, renewable energy, food security, environment, innovation, and other vital fields, which represent an important tributary to advancing sustainable development in the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments and exchanged views on them. In this context, they affirmed the keenness of the two countries, through their membership in the UN Security Council, to work together to support peace, stability and cooperation in the whole world.. in addition to strengthening international collective action in facing common challenges. that the world is witnessing.

The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year, in light of the joint coordination between the two countries in the UN Security Council on strengthening the international response to the threat of climate change.

His Highness, the President of the State, said that the UAE is keen to strengthen its sustainable partnerships and exchange expertise and successful experiences with friendly countries in various fields, in order to achieve common development goals.

His Highness added that the relations between our two countries are in continuous development, as this year witnesses the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of these relations, stressing that the UAE has a great interest in developing its cooperation with friendly Malta in various fields, especially industry, energy, digital economy, green economy, food security and others that serve development. And prosperity in the two countries, pointing out that the UAE is an important trading partner for the Republic of Malta in the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Malta affirmed that over the past decades there has been mutual keenness to push forward bilateral relations in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries at various levels, pointing to his country’s keenness to increase trade exchange rates and open new areas of cooperation, especially in the economic sectors. future that promotes development in the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by .. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs; His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the President of Malta, which includes .. His Excellency Ian Burg, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade, Her Excellency Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of Malta to the State, and a number of senior officials.