His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Qasim Jomart Tokayev, President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them to broader horizons in various fields that serve their mutual interests, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness, the President of the State, welcomed the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the UAE. The visit has a profound impact on enriching aspects of bilateral cooperation and pushing forward the relations of the two countries.

His Highness said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, I met His Excellency President Kassim Jomart Tokayev..and we discussed friendship and cooperation relations, as we witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding..The UAE-Kazakhstan relations are strong and growing..and they are keen on their continuous improvement in light of the partnership. strategy between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the paths of cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan and opportunities to diversify them in various investment, economic and development fields, renewable energy and other aspects that contribute to achieving the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness and the President of Kazakhstan also discussed a number of issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting touched on the importance of the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”, which is a global platform that contributes to stimulating climate action and efforts to accelerate the pace of sustainable development around the world.

His Highness, the President of the State, affirmed that the relations of the two countries have been distinguished, during more than 30 years, by strength and understanding since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992. His Highness indicated that the agreement that took place during October 2021 to establish a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries .. represents An essential and important step in the path of bilateral relations during the coming years, especially in light of the great opportunities available to both countries in the fields of energy, trade, space, technology, tourism and others.

His Highness referred to the fruitful cooperation in the field of renewable energy, as the two countries signed agreements in this field during the year 2021 with about six billion dollars, and the two countries also have plans to achieve carbon neutrality in the UAE 2050 and in Kazakhstan in 2060.

His Highness expressed his aspiration for the active participation of Kazakhstan in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28”, which will be hosted by the UAE during the current year.

His Highness affirmed that the two countries share their approach calling for peace and stability in the world and resolving problems and crises, regardless of their difficulty, through dialogue and diplomatic means, in addition to promoting the values ​​of cooperation and brotherhood among the peoples of the world for the benefit of the future of future generations.

For his part, His Excellency Kassim Jomart Tokayev, President of friendly Kazakhstan, expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception he received and the accompanying delegation, stressing that the results of his visit to the country will be a strong impetus for the development and deepening of relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates is a key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East and the Arab world, and has supported Kazakhstan since it gained independence, and that the Kazakh people will not forget this support, especially the great role of the UAE in establishing the new capital of Kazakhstan, which is a symbol of sincere friendship between the two countries. .

His Excellency Kasim Jomart Tokayev said, “In the past, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and during this period, relations deepened and rose to new levels.”

He added that there is a constructive partnership and strong political dialogue between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and that this visit is very important for his country and that new projects in the future will be in the interest of the two countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two sides affirmed the two countries’ endeavor to develop their relations, especially in the economic, trade, investment, tourism, energy and other aspects of cooperation that serve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

They also stressed the importance of supporting peace initiatives and achieving stability and security in the region and the world, in addition to consolidating the concepts of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among different peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Qasim Jomart Tokayev witnessed the announcement of a number of memorandums of understanding and agreements between the UAE and Kazakhstan aimed at developing aspects of cooperation and consolidating relations between the two countries.

The agreements and memorandums announced by the two sides included the following: a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the UAE and its counterpart, the Ministry of Health Care in Kazakhstan.. in addition to a joint declaration between the governments of the UAE and Kazakhstan regarding the establishment of strategic investment projects and a memorandum of understanding on air transport between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in The State and the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in Kazakhstan and another memorandum of understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Diplomatic Institute of the Academy of Public Administration in Kazakhstan.

It also included an agreement between the Archives and the National Library in the country and the Archives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the development of relations in the field of archival work, and a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Energy in Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Fund for Investment Development on the one hand, and the “Masdar” company regarding the implementation of projects in the fields of renewable energy .. in addition to an agreement between The Kazakhstan Fund for Investment Development and the “Masdar” company, and another agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in Kazakhstan and the Abu Dhabi Ports Group regarding the implementation of projects in the field of logistics and marine infrastructure.. In addition to a strategic partnership agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the “Kaz Money Gas” company in Kazakhstan.

His Excellency Kassim Jomart Tokayev recorded a speech in the VIP log, during which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and his wishes for further prosperity for the relations of the two friendly countries during the next stage.

His Highness the President of the State held a luncheon in honor of the President of Kazakhstan.

The meeting and the banquet were attended by: Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon. Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court and Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Early Education Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, State Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al Areeqi, and a number of senior officials in the country.

They were also attended by the delegation accompanying the guest president, which includes a number of ministers and senior officials.