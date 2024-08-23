His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, discussed today – during a phone call – bilateral relations and paths of joint cooperation in all fields, especially development, economic and trade, which serve the priorities of development and progress in the two countries..

The two sides stressed their mutual keenness to strengthen relations between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau and expand the horizons and areas of cooperation in a way that benefits the two countries and their peoples..

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.