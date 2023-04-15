His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil, held an official session of talks that dealt with various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together and their keenness to push it to broader horizons that serve their interests. mutual.

And His Highness – at the beginning of the session that took place today in the Al Watan Palace – welcomed the Brazilian president and his accompanying delegation to the UAE, expressing his aspiration that his visit to the country – which is the first after assuming his presidential duties – constitutes a strong impetus for the path of growing relations between the two countries in various fields. He pointed out that the visit embodies His Excellency’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the region in general and the UAE in particular.

His Highness and the President of Brazil reviewed the tracks of cooperation and joint work, especially in the economic, trade and development aspects, as well as the fields of technology, environmental work, climate change, renewable energy, food security and other aspects of cooperation that are in line with efforts to achieve sustainable development in the two countries and are of common interest.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and coordination to support peace and stability in the world, especially in light of the current membership of the two countries in the UN Security Council.

The talks touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year, and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in this regard, in addition to the need to intensify international collective action and solidarity to confront the threat of climate change.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil within the framework of its strategy aimed at strengthening its relations with Latin American countries, especially in the development fields and advancing sustainable development.

His Highness said, “We in the UAE look forward with pleasure to continuing joint work with you to strengthen bilateral relations and search for exceptional opportunities that serve the interests of the two countries.”

His Highness affirmed that the strategic partnership that has existed between the UAE and the Republic of Brazil for years embodies the advanced level of their bilateral relations and the common will to develop them and push them forward. He indicated that the two countries will celebrate next year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, which began in 1974.

His Highness added that the UAE is keen to strengthen this partnership, especially in the fields of trade, technology and investment, in addition to agriculture, renewable energy, food security and other vital sectors of importance to achieving sustainable development.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil have a great interest in the issue of climate change and the joint call to build an international collective position in dealing with it, which enhances cooperation between the two countries in this field.

In this context, His Highness pointed out that Brazil was the host country for the “Earth Summit” that was held in 1992 and is considered the most important station in the history of international dealing with the issue of climate change and its relationship to sustainable development.. His Highness said that in this context, we look forward to a positive participation by Brazil. In the COP 28.

For his part, His Excellency Luis Inacio Lula da Silva expressed during the session his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for the kind reception and hospitality he and the accompanying delegation had received since his arrival in the state.

He also expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE for the second time, recalling his first visit about 20 years ago and the warm welcome he received by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

His Excellency said that the partnership between the two countries is strong and diversified in many areas, the most important of which are technology, science, innovation and infrastructure, stressing his keenness to promote common interests with the UAE and achieve the desired goals of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The Brazilian president added that the UAE and Brazil are active players in their regions and believe in the importance of dialogue and consensus in reaching solutions to various issues.

His Excellency the Brazilian President congratulated His Highness the President of the State on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, wishing the UAE success in hosting “COP28” and reaching important results for climate change, which contributes to meeting the requirements of preserving the environment and addressing economic issues, especially in developing countries.

His Highness the President of the State and His Excellency President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva affirmed, at the end of the talks, the joint keenness to develop and advance the UAE-Brazilian relations, especially in vital areas of importance to development in the two countries, particularly technology, renewable energy, agriculture, food security, and others.

His Excellency recorded a speech in the VIP visitors’ book, during which he expressed his wishes for further development and prosperity for the relations of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Luis Inacio Lula da Silva witnessed during the meeting the exchange of a number of memorandums of understanding in addition to a joint statement in the field of climate action.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and HE Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Africa and the Middle East in Brazil, exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Rio Branco Institute for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, and His Excellency Andre Arana Correa de Lago, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate, Environment and Energy Affairs, exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the governments of the UAE and Brazil regarding cooperation in the field of climate action.. in addition to exchanging a joint statement between the UAE and Brazil. To boost ambitions in multilateral action on climate change.

