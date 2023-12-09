His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed today, during a phone call, with His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the relations of the two countries and opportunities to develop cooperation to broader horizons in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries towards progress and development.

During the phone call, His Highness and President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the level of development of joint cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially in the vital fields of economic and development, renewable energy, and other fields that serve sustainable development in the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and topics of common interest.

The call touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues its activities in Expo City Dubai.

In this context, the President of Azerbaijan expressed his hope that the results of the conference would contribute to achieving concrete practical steps in the global climate action process and confronting the challenges of climate change in a way that enhances sustainable economic and social development for all peoples of the world.