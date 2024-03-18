Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of the President of Angola, who congratulated His Highness on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, wishing that it would be a month of goodness, mercy and safety for the peoples of the entire world. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, especially economic, trade, investment and development, in addition to renewable energy and the opportunities available to develop it in a way that serves common interests and enhances the two countries’ vision towards sustainable development and prosperity. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of concern to both countries.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.