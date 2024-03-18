His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday the President of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of the President of Angola, who congratulated His Highness on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, wishing that it would be a month of goodness, mercy and safety for the peoples of the entire world.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, especially economic, trade, investment and development, in addition to renewable energy and the opportunities available to develop it in a way that serves common interests and enhances the two countries’ visions towards development and sustainable prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of concern to both countries.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Russian Federation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin.