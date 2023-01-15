His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency João Manuel Lourenco, President of the Republic of Angola, discussed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of supporting and developing them for the benefit and development of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness the President of the State – at the beginning of the meeting that took place today at the Beach Palace – welcomed President Joao Manuel Lourenco, who is visiting the country to attend the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023.

The two sides affirmed the joint keenness to develop cooperation in various fields and expand the base of common interests in sectors that serve development in the two countries.

His Highness the President of the State and His Excellency the Angolan President also reviewed the issues on the agenda of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, and their importance in promoting dialogue and research on ways to maintain the sustainability of development at the global level and address the challenges it faces, foremost of which is the climate challenge.

The meeting touched on the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) at the end of this year, and what the conference represents in terms of strengthening international collective action in confronting the threat of climate change.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser To His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of State, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the guest president.