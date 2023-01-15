His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Yoon Seok Yol, President of the friendly Republic of Korea, discussed opportunities to develop cooperation and develop it to broader horizons in various fields, within the framework of the special strategic relations that unite the two countries.. in addition to a number of regional and international issues. of common interest.

This came during the reception of His Highness the President of the State – at Qasr Al Watan today – His Excellency the Korean President, who is on a state visit to the UAE, which is his first visit since assuming his presidential duties. His Highness expressed his hope that his visit would constitute a strong addition to the special strategic relations that have The two countries have been together for decades.

His Highness and the Korean President discussed various tracks of cooperation and developments between the two countries in the investment, economic, scientific, cultural and advanced technology fields, in addition to renewable energy and other vital areas of interest to both countries within their future plans.