His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, signed today a “Declaration towards an innovative and solid partnership” with the aim of developing various areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation and moving them to broader qualitative horizons that meet the aspirations of… The two countries and their peoples seek development and growth… within the framework of a state visit by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the UAE.



During a ceremony that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides also exchanged a number of memorandums of understanding, including the following:



1 – A memorandum of understanding regarding establishing an investment partnership in high-speed train projects in the Kingdom of Morocco was exchanged on the part of the UAE by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and on the part of Morocco by His Excellency Muhammad Rabih Lakhlai, Head of the National Railway Office.

2- A memorandum on an investment partnership in the water sector exchanged by the UAE.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Fares Al Mazrouei, and from the Moroccan side, His Excellency Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water.

3 – A memorandum on a development partnership… exchanged by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and from Morocco’s side, His Excellency Fawzi Lakjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget.

4 – A memorandum of understanding between ADNOC and the Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP)… exchanged on the part of the UAE by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and on the Moroccan side by His Excellency Mustafa Al-Tarab, Director General of the OCP.

5- A memorandum on an investment partnership in energy sector projects was exchanged by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Fares Al Mazrouei and His Excellency Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in Morocco.

6 – A memorandum on an investment partnership in the agriculture and fishing sectors was exchanged by: Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and from Morocco’s side, His Excellency Mohammed Seddiqi, Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Marine, Rural Development, Water and Forests.

7 – A memorandum on investment cooperation in the airport sector was exchanged by His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and His Excellency Mohamed Abdel Jalil, Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics.

8 – A memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in the ports sector… exchanged by His Excellency Muhammad Hassan Al-Suwaidi, and from the Moroccan side, His Excellency Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water.

9 – A memorandum on establishing an investment partnership related to the “Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline” project was exchanged by the UAE by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei and His Excellency Amina Benkhadra, Director of the National Office for Hydrocarbons and Minerals in Morocco.

10 – A memorandum of joint cooperation in the “financial markets and capital market” sector, exchanged by His Excellency Muhammad Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and His Excellency Nadia Fattah, Minister of Economy and Finance.

11 – A memorandum of understanding regarding an investment partnership in the field of tourism and real estate… exchanged by His Excellency Muhammad Hassan Al-Suwaidi and His Excellency Mohsen Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of Investment.

12 – A memorandum on establishing an investment partnership in information storage projects… exchanged on the part of the UAE by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi and on the Moroccan side by His Excellency Mohsen Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of Investment.