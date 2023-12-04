Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, signed a “Declaration towards an innovative and solid partnership”, with the aim of developing various areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation, and moving them to qualitative horizons. I welcome the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for development and progress, within the framework of the visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the UAE.

The two sides also exchanged – during a ceremony that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi – a number of memorandums of understanding, including a memorandum of understanding regarding establishing an investment partnership in high-speed train projects in the Kingdom of Morocco, which was exchanged by the UAE, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei. On the part of Morocco, the head of the National Railway Office, Mohamed Rabih Lakhla, and a memorandum on an investment partnership in the water sector, exchanged by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Fares Al Mazrouei, on the part of the UAE, and on the Moroccan side, Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka, and a memorandum on a development partnership, exchanged. On the part of the UAE, the Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, and on the part of Morocco, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget, Fawzi Lakjaa, and a memorandum of understanding between ADNOC and the Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP), exchanged on the part of the UAE, the Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi. From the Moroccan side, the Director General of the Office Chérifien des Phosphates, Mustafa Al-Tarrab, and a memorandum on an investment partnership in energy sector projects, exchanged by Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al-Mazrouei, and the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in Morocco, Leila Benali, and a memorandum on an investment partnership in the agricultural and fishing sectors. It was exchanged by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, and on Morocco’s part, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mohamed Seddiqi, and a memorandum on investment cooperation in the airport sector, which was exchanged by the Minister of Investment, Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, and the Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdel Jalil, and a memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in the port sector, exchanged by Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, and from the Moroccan side, Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka, and a memorandum on establishing an investment partnership linked to the “Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline” project, exchanged on the part of the UAE, by Suhail bin Mohamed Faraj. Fares Al Mazrouei, the Director of the National Office for Hydrocarbons and Minerals in Morocco, Amina Benkhadra, and a memorandum of joint cooperation in the “financial markets and capital markets” sector, exchanged by the Minister of Investment, Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fattah, and a memorandum of understanding regarding an investment partnership in the field of tourism and real estate, It was exchanged by Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi and the Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of Investment, Mohsen Jazouli, and a memorandum regarding establishing an investment partnership in information storage projects, exchanged by Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi on the part of the UAE, and on the Moroccan side, the Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of Investment, Mohsen Jazouli.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received his brother, His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, King of the sister Kingdom of Morocco.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Majesty upon the arrival of his convoy to the “Qasr Al Watan” in the capital, Abu Dhabi, while a group of knights on Arab horses accompanied his convoy in the palace square. Then, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan escorted His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the podium of honor. The national anthem of the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco was played, while artillery fired 21 shots to welcome His Majesty’s visit.

Upon the arrival of His Majesty’s convoy to the palace, the “Emirates Knights” national air show team flew in the sky of the palace, forming a painting of the flag of the sister Kingdom of Morocco.

He was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development and Families Affairs. The martyrs in the presidential office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Fares. Al Mazrouei, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, and the UAE Ambassador to Morocco, Al Asri Al Dhaheri, And a number of officials.

During the visit, His Majesty King Mohammed VI is accompanied by a delegation that includes a number of ministers and senior officials in Morocco.