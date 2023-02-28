His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, witnessed the conclusion of the joint military exercise “Desert Tiger 6” between the UAE and Malaysian ground forces, which was carried out in the country. The UAE.

The exercise was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. Minister of the Presidential Court and His Royal Highness Prince Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah bin Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayat al-Din Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Crown Prince of Malaysia, Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Bawardi, and Chief of Staff of the Forces Armed Forces Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and a number of senior officers of the defense ministries of the two countries.

The joint exercise “Desert Tiger 6” comes within the framework of the permanent keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to build distinguished partnerships between the two countries and support them in all fields and expand the horizons of cooperation in order to achieve a common vision in exchanging experiences and enhancing military action between the two sides, which aims to raise the level of performance, combat efficiency and teamwork. The one according to the strategy of raising the general level and combat readiness of the ground forces and gaining professionalism in dealing with modern devices and weapons in various environments of theaters of operations.

The joint exercise “Desert Tiger 6” achieved success, embodying the high readiness of the Ministry of Defense’s leadership over five decades of military training aimed at raising the level of combat capabilities and efficiency and developing them in accordance with the UAE’s national defense strategy through diligent and continuous work with its strategic allies. In the various branches of the main leadership of the Ministry to ensure the protection of the capabilities of the state and our national interests inside and outside the borders of the Emirates.

“We are proud of the level of this exceptional relationship with the Malaysian Armed Forces and its development,” said the Ground Forces Commander, Major General Saeed Rashid Ali Al-Shehhi, noting that “this exercise is the sixth in the series of exercises (Desert Tiger), and its outputs were distinguished, expressing the extent of readiness and professional performance.” For both parties, through the course of the exercise, and the ability to carry out joint combat missions professionally. We always look forward to deepening military cooperation between our forces and the friendly Malaysian forces.

For his part, Deputy Commander of the Malaysian Army Lieutenant General Datuk Seri Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman said: “The Malaysian Armed Forces in general and the Malaysian army in particular are proud to participate with our friends from the UAE ground forces in the (Desert Tiger) exercise,” stressing the importance of this joint exercise in enhancing operability. Interaction and mutual understanding between the ground forces of the two countries.

He said, “Conducting such exercises confirms the keenness of both sides to promote what serves mutual interests and to implement more joint military exercises between the two friendly countries.”