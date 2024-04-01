Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a phone call from his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of joint cooperation and coordination between the two countries in a way that serves their interests. Their mutual aspirations towards development and prosperity.

His Highness was reassured by His Majesty King Abdullah II about the situation in Jordan.

His Highness called on God Almighty to preserve the Kingdom of Jordan and its brotherly people and to perpetuate the blessings of security, safety and stability upon them, stressing that the UAE stands with the Kingdom, in a way that preserves its security and preserves its stability.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the good feelings he expressed towards the Kingdom of Jordan and its people, wishing the UAE continued progress.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, most notably the situation in the Middle East region and developments in the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stressing in this context the importance of intensifying efforts to stop… Opening fire in the Gaza Strip and strengthening efforts to respond to the increasingly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The two sides stressed the need for serious international action to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region and spare it the consequences of new crises, in addition to creating a clear political horizon for a just and comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution,” which guarantees the maintenance of stability and security for all.

. Mohammed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE stands with the Kingdom in a way that preserves its security and stability.