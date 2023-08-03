His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed with his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries, and the possibilities of enhancing strategic cooperation and joint action in order to achieve their mutual interests, in addition to all issues. Regional and international issues of common interest.

This came during a session of talks held by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II, yesterday at the “Basman Al-Amer” Palace in the capital, Amman, where His Majesty welcomed His Highness the Head of State in his second country, Jordan, expressing his confidence that the visit His Highness gives a strong impetus to the path of brotherly relations and joint work between the two countries in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a tweet on Twitter: “I was pleased to meet my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Amman. We discussed enhancing prospects for cooperation and common interests between our two brotherly countries, and we exchanged views on developments in the region and the world. Jordan is a partner in working for stability, sustainable development and regional prosperity.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II said in a tweet on Twitter: “We were honored by my dear brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by visiting his second country, Jordan. What unites the two brotherly countries and the two dear peoples of love and brotherhood makes them a model for authentic Arab relations, and a title for promoting joint Arab action, as it is the goal and the goal.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II reviewed the various aspects of cooperation, especially the economic fields, investment and development partnerships, and other vital areas that serve the efforts to achieve sustainable development and prosperity in the two countries, and in a way that achieves the aspirations of their peoples for a more developed and advanced future.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of concern to the two countries, stressing their keenness to enhance joint action to achieve peace in the region, based on the firm approach of the two countries in supporting peace, coexistence and regional cooperation for the benefit of all peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and Jordan share common visions to achieve sustainable development for their two brotherly peoples, and to consolidate peace, stability and prosperity for all peoples of the region.

His Highness, the President of the State, and His Majesty the King of Jordan affirmed their keenness to continue coordination and consultation on issues of common concern, in order to achieve the interests of the two countries, serve Arab issues, and enhance the security and stability of the region.

His Majesty King Abdullah II held a lunch banquet in honor of His Highness the Head of State and the accompanying delegation.

The banquet and discussions were attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate. Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, State Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and Head of the Audit Bureau Hamid Obaid Abu Shabas.

On the Jordanian side, they were attended by His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Jordan, Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, Director of His Majesty’s Office, Dr. Jaafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Jordan. State, Nassar Habashneh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived yesterday in the capital, Amman, on an official visit to the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. At the forefront of His Highness’s reception upon his arrival at the Royal Squadron Airport (Marca) was His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

His Highness the President of the State held an official reception ceremony, and a group of honor guards lined up to greet His Highness, after which the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan were played.

Upon entering Jordan’s airspace, His Highness’s plane was accompanied by warplanes, greeting and welcoming His Highness’ visit.

The Jordanian monarch inaugurates the residential “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed City”.

The Jordanian monarch, His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordanian Armed Forces, inaugurated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City, in the Jordanian governorate of Zarqa, which includes 1032 apartments, allocated to officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army. The residential city was established on an area of ​​288 dunums, within the lands allocated to the Jordanian Armed Forces, and was established with a grant from the UAE.

The project includes 99 buildings, in which apartments are distributed in different areas, designed according to the latest engineering and technical standards. The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and a number of senior officers of the armed forces in the two countries.