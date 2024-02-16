His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, discussed fraternal relations and the level of development of cooperation and joint work between the two countries in all fields, in a way that achieves their aspirations for progress and development and serves their interests. Mutual exchange, in addition to a number of issues and topics of common interest.

This came during His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa’s reception yesterday with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

His Majesty welcomed the visit of His Highness and the accompanying delegation to his second country, Bahrain, and they exchanged friendly conversations that express the depth of the fraternal relations that bring together the leadership of the two countries and their peoples, and are based on strong bonds of kinship, understanding and belief in the unity of destiny, stressing the mutual keenness to continue coordination and consultation between the two countries for the good of their peoples and the peoples of the Kingdom. Region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences and sympathy to His Majesty regarding the martyr, Major Abdullah Al Nuaimi, who was martyred along with a number of his comrades from the UAE Armed Forces recently, as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the Republic of Somalia while they were performing their duties in training and rehabilitating the Somali Armed Forces. He called on God Almighty to grant the martyrs His mercy, while His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness regarding the martyrs of the Emirates.

The meeting touched on the importance of strengthening joint Gulf action and the keenness of the two countries to support it at various levels for the good of all the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in addition to regional and international developments and paths of cooperation between them within the bilateral and international framework in dealing with various developments and issues.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are becoming more established thanks to the keenness of their joint leadership to develop them at various levels, pointing out that the Emirati-Bahraini relations are a tributary of joint Gulf and Arab action, and derive their specificity. From the consistent visions of the two countries towards many positions and issues in the region.

For his part, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa affirmed his pride in the depth of the fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and his keenness to consolidate them, praising the level of cooperation between the two countries and the continuous coordination and common strategic visions witnessed in their relations towards enhancing security and stability. In the region.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a luncheon in honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, which includes His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor. In the presidential office, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Ali bin Hammad Al-Shamsi, the Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, Abdullah Muhair Al-Ketbi, the Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council, Muhammad Ali Muhammad Al-Sharafa Al-Hammadi, the State Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Fahd Al-Amiri, and a number From senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the Sakhir Air Base earlier yesterday, where he was received by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince. The Prime Minister of Bahrain, and a number of senior officials in the Kingdom.

His Highness the President, accompanied by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, visited the Royal Guard Command building and learned about its facilities and annexes. Upon his arrival to the command headquarters, the national anthem was played for both the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain. He was in The reception was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force, Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the Commander of the Royal Guard Special Force, Colonel His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. And a number of senior officers of the Bahrain Defense Force.

His Highness met with the family of the martyr, Major Abdullah Al Nuaimi, and expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the martyr’s family, praying to God Almighty to bless him and the martyrs of the Emirates with his vast mercy and forgiveness and to inspire his family with patience and solace.

His Highness wrote a speech in the register of VIP visitors in the Command Building, in which he said: “I was pleased to visit the Royal Guard Command Building, an important edifice within Bahrain’s national institutions, as it represents a symbol of the Bahrain Defense Force, and the roles it has provided in achieving security and stability at the national and regional levels.. “My sincere wishes to the members of the Royal Guard for continued success and pride.”

Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa presented a souvenir to His Highness the President of the State on the occasion of His Highness’s visit to the Royal Guard headquarters, expressing his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’s visit and the pride of all Royal Guard members in this visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan left the Kingdom of Bahrain, where His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was at the forefront of his farewells.

