His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, received yesterday, at his residence in Abu Dhabi, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa exchanged cordial conversations that express the strength of the deep-rooted fraternal bonds that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and their peoples, asking God Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security, stability and prosperity for the two countries.

The meeting dealt with aspects of joint action, and ways to support it in all areas that are consistent with development efforts and contribute to achieving the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries and their common interests, based on the strong fraternal ties that unite them.

The two sides affirmed keenness to continue the approach of brotherly consultation for the benefit of their peoples, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

On the Bahraini side, Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser, Commander of the Royal Guard, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Adviser to His Majesty the King for Diplomatic Affairs, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials in the Kingdom attended. .

