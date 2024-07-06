His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received a phone call from His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which they discussed various areas of cooperation and joint work within the framework of the strategic relations that bring the two countries together, especially at the level of economic and investment cooperation that serves sustainable development and prosperity and benefits their two friendly peoples.

During the call, His Highness and the Indonesian President exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the New Hijri Year, praying to God Almighty to make it a year of goodness, growth and prosperity for the two countries and to bless the Islamic nation and the peoples of the world with peace, security and stability.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest and exchanged views on them.