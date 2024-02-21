Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, made a phone call with His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which he discussed the level of development of various areas of cooperation and joint work within the framework of the strategic relations that bring together the two countries, especially economic and investment cooperation that serves development. Sustainable economy and benefits their friendly peoples.

His Highness also congratulated President Joko Widodo on the successful conduct of the presidential elections process that took place recently in his country. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts he made over the past years to advance Indonesia’s relations with the UAE at various levels, which had a great impact on its continued prosperity..

For his part, His Excellency the Indonesian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness, expressing his pride in the progress achieved in the relations of the two countries, wishing the UAE to continue its development and prosperity..