His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today a phone call from His Excellency Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany, during which they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, especially economic and commercial, which serve their visions and interests. Mutual… within the framework of the existing strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany.

His Highness and the German President also discussed the most prominent current regional and international issues and developments, most notably the efforts made to ensure the delivery of more adequate relief aid to the Gaza Strip urgently, safely, and without any obstacles.

In this context, the two sides discussed the efforts made by the UAE to mobilize support for the success of the Amalthea sea corridor initiative in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the importance of strengthening the initiative, which is a major part of the ongoing efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza via all available routes by air, land and sea.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE's keenness to continue cooperation and coordination with partners and friendly countries in order to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip and enhance humanitarian support for them.

His Highness stressed the need for serious and effective international action to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and end their suffering, in addition to intensifying work to advance the path of comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East region on the basis of the “two-state solution” as it is the way to enhance regional security and stability.