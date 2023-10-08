His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic, during a phone call, the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in their various aspects in order to achieve their common interests.

His Highness and the French President also discussed developments in the situation in the region and its dangerous repercussions at all levels. In this context, they stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to work towards calm, immediately stop escalation and violence, and exercise restraint to protect the lives of civilians and avoid exacerbating the situation that will have serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region.

The two sides stressed the importance of advancing efforts and working hard to establish lasting and comprehensive peace and stability in the region.