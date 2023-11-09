Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, discussed fraternal relations and various paths of cooperation and joint work in all fields, in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries. It brings goodness and prosperity to their people.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Emir of Qatar also reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action, in a way that achieves the interest of the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their aspirations for development and continued progress.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the situation in the Middle East region and efforts to reduce escalation, stressing the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, to provide the opportunity for the delivery of humanitarian relief aid by providing safe and sustainable mechanisms for this purpose, in addition to the absolute priority of protecting the lives of civilians in accordance with The rules of international humanitarian law, and ensuring their safety.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on “X” yesterday: “I discussed with my brother Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Abu Dhabi, today, ways to strengthen fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, and the dangerous developments in the Palestinian territories, and their worsening humanitarian repercussions. The UAE is keen to continuously consult with brothers and friends to push towards stopping the escalation, provide protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law, ensure safe corridors for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and create a horizon for just and comprehensive peace in the region. His Highness and the Emir of Qatar stressed the importance of working to avoid a widening cycle of violence and escalation, avoiding more humanitarian crises in the region, and creating a clear horizon for reaching a lasting, just and comprehensive peace in the region.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also awarded Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Diwan, the “Union” Medal, in appreciation of the efforts he made in strengthening fraternal relations between the UAE and the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness the President hosted a dinner in honor of his brother, His Highness the Emir of Qatar, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of senior officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir of Qatar, which includes Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and Ambassador The State of Qatar, Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country, where he was seen off at the presidential airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, arrived in the country yesterday, on a fraternal visit to the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of welcoming his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

