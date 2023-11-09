Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, discussed fraternal relations and various paths of cooperation and joint work in all fields in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries and brings goodness and prosperity to them. Their people.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Emir of Qatar also reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action in a way that achieves the interests of the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their aspirations for development and continued progress.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the situation in the Middle East region and efforts to reduce the escalation, stressing the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to provide the opportunity for the delivery of humanitarian relief aid by providing safe and sustainable mechanisms for this purpose, in addition to the absolute priority of protecting the lives of civilians in accordance with the rules of law. international humanitarian and guarantee their safety.

His Highness and the Emir of Qatar stressed the importance of working to avoid a widening cycle of violence and escalation, avoiding more humanitarian crises in the region, and creating a clear horizon for reaching a lasting, just and comprehensive peace in the region.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also awarded His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, the “Union” Medal in appreciation of the efforts he made in strengthening fraternal relations between the UAE and the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness the President hosted a dinner in honor of his brother, His Highness the Emir of Qatar, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization. For People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of senior officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir of Qatar, which includes: His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the country, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country, where he was seen off at the presidential airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.