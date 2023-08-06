His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and ways of developing it in all fields, in order to achieve their aspirations to continue progress and sustain development and prosperity.

This came during the reception of the Egyptian President, His Highness the Head of State, in the city of El Alamein.

His Highness and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the tracks of cooperation, which continues its qualitative development, especially in the vital development, economic and investment fields, and the promising opportunities to expand its base in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and their two brotherly peoples.

His Highness and the Egyptian President also discussed developments in regional and international issues of common concern, and exchanged views on them, foremost of which are developments in the Arab region and the challenges it faces, stressing in this context the importance of activating joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development for the region and its peoples.

His Highness and the Egyptian President affirmed their keenness to continue coordination and consultation on various issues, in light of the common challenges the region is witnessing, which require strengthening cooperation and joint action to maintain its security and stability.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

