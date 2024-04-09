His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” exchanged – during a phone call – sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr with His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt… asking God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to my people. The two countries are blessed with goodness, prosperity and blessings.

His Highness the President and the Egyptian President expressed their wishes that God Almighty would grant prosperity, security and safety to the UAE, the Arab Republic of Egypt and their people, and that stability and prosperity would prevail among the Arab and Islamic peoples and the entire world.