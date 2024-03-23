Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed fraternal relations and various paths of cooperation and joint work, and continuing to push them forward in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and contributes to achieving the aspirations of their peoples for development. And prosperity… within the framework of the constructive strategic partnership relations that bring them together in all their economic, developmental and political dimensions.

The two sides also reviewed – during a session of discussions held in Cairo within the framework of the fraternal visit carried out by His Highness – a number of regional and international issues and files of common interest and developments in the Middle East region… foremost of which is continuing joint efforts to respond to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and ensure the flow of relief aid. sufficient to achieve it urgently, safely, without obstacles, and through all possible ways and means to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip… in addition to intensifying efforts to work towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, the two sides stressed the need for serious international action to open horizons for the political path and push towards comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region on the basis of the “two-state solution” as it is the way to enhance security and stability there.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the depth of the fraternal relations that bring the two countries together and the strong ties and mutual respect that bind them, in addition to the common interest in pushing these relations to broader horizons that meet their aspirations for development and progress.

The two sides also expressed their keenness to continue fraternal consultation and coordination between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding everything that serves their common interests and contributes to enhancing stability, security and peace, which is the way to achieve development and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted an iftar banquet in honor of His Highness the President and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi. Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council. His Excellency Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Head of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, and His Excellency Maryam Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

They were also attended by: His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Major General Abbas Kamel, Head of the General Intelligence Service, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Cairo later at the conclusion of his fraternal visit to Egypt, where he was seen off by His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.