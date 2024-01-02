His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the two sides discussed – during the meeting that took place yesterday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi – various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the World Health Organization. The importance of strengthening international cooperation in the health field, especially in light of the serious effects of diseases and epidemics on development, security and stability in the world.

The meeting also discussed the difficult health conditions taking place in the Gaza Strip and the necessity of providing the necessary medical supplies to the residents of the Strip and ensuring their delivery without any obstacles, in addition to the role of the World Health Organization in strengthening the health response in the Strip, in addition to coordination between the UAE and the organization in this regard.

His Highness the President of the State and the Director-General of the World Health Organization exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year, wishing it to be a year of goodness, peace and stability for the entire world.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its partnership with the World Health Organization in order to enhance its role in the interest of all peoples of the world.

For his part, the Director-General of the World Health Organization congratulated His Highness the President of the State on the success of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE at the end of last year, praising the great interest that the health sector received in the COP activities, for the first time. Once in the history of the conference and the positive impact it has in dealing with the health repercussions of climate change.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his initiatives in confronting diseases and epidemics at the global level, and the role of the UAE in supporting the organization and its health programs at the global level. He also praised the influential UAE efforts in providing humanitarian and health support to the sector. Gaza, noting the UAE’s initiative to host a thousand injured children from the Gaza Strip with their families to receive treatment in state hospitals, in addition to hosting another thousand cases of people suffering from cancer to receive health care, in addition to establishing an integrated field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health Affairs Dr. Maha Barakat, and a number of sheikhs and officials.