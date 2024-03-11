His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed, during a phone call, with His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint action to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

During the call, the two sides also reviewed developments in the situation in the Middle East region, especially the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The call discussed the initiative recently announced by the UAE, the Republic of Cyprus, the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States regarding activating a sea corridor to deliver additional much-needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in light of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Strip, and building on the initiative. “Amalthea,” which was recently announced by the leadership of Cyprus, which specifies the mechanism for safely shipping aid from Cyprus to Gaza via sea and is considered an essential part in activating joint efforts to launch this sea corridor, in cooperation with the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, Which is responsible for facilitating, coordinating and verifying the flow of aid reaching Gaza.

In this context, His Highness the President stressed the need to open urgent and direct humanitarian corridors by land, sea and air to transport relief aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles and to facilitate mechanisms to provide the necessary protection for these corridors and enable the relevant humanitarian organizations to carry out their responsibilities in a way that ensures that the suffering witnessed by the population does not worsen. sector.

His Highness stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts aimed at supporting the path of comprehensive and just peace and stability in the region based on the “two-state solution,” noting that the UAE supports all efforts and initiatives in this direction.