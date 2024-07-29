His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, today witnessed the signing ceremony of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” between the UAE and Chile, as part of the official visit of the Chilean President to the country..

The agreement aims to stimulate non-oil inter-trade by eliminating or reducing customs duties, removing barriers to trade, and simplifying customs procedures, in addition to establishing new paths for investment flow and cooperation and providing a platform for the private sector on both sides to build partnerships..

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Alberto Van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE continues its steadfast approach to building development partnerships around the world in a way that achieves the interests of peoples and provides opportunities for future generations, based on its firm belief in the importance of enhancing constructive cooperation between the countries of the world, which ensures a better future for all, one of peace, stability and prosperity..

His Highness said that the UAE is keen to expand its network of trade and investment partners around the world through the “Comprehensive Economic Agreements Program” which aims to stimulate the diversification and sustainable growth of the national economy in the long term. His Highness pointed out that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Chile contributes to supporting mutual economic growth by providing expansion opportunities for the business communities and the private sector on both sides, in addition to creating a vital trade and investment corridor with the South American continent with its promising economic potential..

For his part, His Excellency President Boric welcomed the signing of the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” between the UAE and Chile, and said that it is a qualitative step in the path of their relations and will contribute to developing their trade prospects and diversifying their sources of investments, especially in the areas of sustainability, noting that the relations between the UAE and Chile are a model of cooperation relations between countries since their establishment in 1978..

The volume of non-oil trade between the UAE and Chile reached $306 million in 2023, and the two countries look forward to the agreement tripling that value by the end of 2030, while deepening cooperation across priority sectors..

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Chile is the second that the country has signed with South American countries, after signing a similar agreement with Colombia last April..

The UAE launched the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme in September 2021 as an important pillar of the country’s growth and diversification efforts..

Foreign trade remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s strategic plans for economic growth, and the UAE’s non-oil trade in goods reached its highest level in history in 2023 at $701 billion, an increase of 12.6% compared to 2022, and a growth of 34.7% over 2021..

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font witnessed the announcement of a number of memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding the horizons of cooperation between the two countries, including the areas of: food security and investment in agricultural food, cooperation in the field of investment, in addition to information technology, research and space activities for peaceful purposes, in addition to a declaration of intent in the field of mining..