His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, discussed various aspects of the relations between the UAE and Chile, especially their joint cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and development, and opportunities to develop it in a way that serves the visions of the two countries towards the future and contributes to the sustainability of development and prosperity for their peoples..

During the official talks held by the two sides at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of His Excellency Gabriel Boric, which is the first by a Chilean President to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978, pointing out that it carries implications regarding His Excellency’s personal keenness to open new horizons for the relations between the two countries that serve their mutual interests..

The two sides reviewed the level of qualitative progress achieved by the UAE-Chile relations, especially in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy, and digital economy, in addition to climate action, sustainability solutions, infrastructure, and other areas that constitute development priorities and contribute to achieving sustainable economic prosperity for the two countries..

During the meeting, His Highness and the Chilean President exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest, as well as the two countries’ shared visions towards enhancing international multilateral action and consolidating stability, cooperation and development throughout the world..

During the session, His Highness the President of the State stressed the interest that the UAE attaches to strengthening its relations with Latin American countries, as it has a comprehensive vision for its cooperation with them based on developmental aspects and has made important steps in this path, based on the state’s belief that cooperation and stability are the basic pillars for achieving development and a more prosperous and sustainable future for all peoples of the world..

His Highness pointed out the importance of investing in the various opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in renewable energy, the digital economy and climate action, as the UAE and Chile have qualitative projects and rich experiences in these fields and agree on the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Chile is also linked to a partnership with the “Mangrove Alliance for Climate” led by the UAE and Indonesia..

His Highness the President of the State also pointed out that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries during the visit is an important turning point in the course of economic relations and embodies the common will to achieve a qualitative development in their relations, in addition to embodying the UAE’s approach to building bridges of cooperation and development partnerships with important economies in the world in order to achieve common development for all..

His Highness said that during the period from January to April 2024, the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Chile increased by 26% compared to the same period last year, and this is an important indicator of the remarkable development witnessed by the path of economic relations between the two countries..

His Highness pointed out that what also supports the trade movement between the two countries is that Chile is a party with the UAE to the “Joint Declaration for Cooperation on the Two-Ocean Corridor” that was signed on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28 In the UAE over the past year, it aims to expand regional trade horizons..

For his part, the Chilean President expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and meet His Highness the President of the State, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception he and the accompanying delegation received during his visit to the country..

He stressed Chile’s keenness to expand the horizons of its cooperation with the UAE and benefit from its inspiring development experience in a way that enhances the sustainable economic prosperity of the two countries. He said that his country is keen to invest in the available opportunities to build fruitful partnerships that achieve mutual interests, especially in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy and others..

His Excellency wrote a word in the visitors’ book, expressing his hope that the visit would constitute a strong impetus for joint work in the interest of the two countries and in achieving their aspirations towards achieving further development and prosperity..

His Highness the President of the State hosted a luncheon in honor of the guest President and the accompanying delegation..

