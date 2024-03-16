His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received Erin Gore, CEO of the American World Central Kitchen.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed continuing cooperation between the relevant authorities in the UAE and the Foundation to respond to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and ensure the delivery of more sufficient relief aid to the Strip by air, land and sea.

In this context, the two sides touched on the efforts made by the UAE to mobilize support for the Amalthea sea corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and its success, as the first aid ship arrived carrying 200 tons of food and relief supplies in cooperation between the UAE and the World Central Kitchen Foundation. “And the Republic of Cyprus through the sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian role played by World Central Kitchen around the world, especially in crisis areas, and its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing the UAE’s keenness to continue cooperation with the organization and partners in the region and various parts of the world. In order to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip and enhance humanitarian support for them by all means and means.

For her part, Irene Gore appreciated the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the initiatives of the UAE in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, noting the fruitful cooperation with the state in this regard.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs.