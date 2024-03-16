His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received Erin Gore, CEO of the American company World Central Kitchen.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed continuing cooperation between the relevant authorities in the UAE and the Foundation to respond to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure the delivery of more sufficient relief aid to the Strip by air, land and sea.

In this context, the two sides touched on the efforts made by the UAE to mobilize support for the Amalthea sea corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and its success, as the first aid ship arrived carrying 200 tons of food and relief supplies, in cooperation between the UAE and World Central. Kitchen” and the Republic of Cyprus, through the sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian role played by World Central Kitchen around the world, especially in crisis areas, and its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He stressed the UAE's keenness to continue cooperation with the organization and partners in the region and around the world in order to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip and enhance humanitarian support for them in all ways and means.

For her part, Irene Gore appreciated the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE’s initiatives in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, noting the fruitful cooperation with the country in this regard.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, during a phone call, with His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, asking God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and mercy. Blessings be upon the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and their brotherly peoples.

His Highness and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed their wishes in this holy month that God Almighty would bless the Islamic peoples and the entire world with security, peace and stability.