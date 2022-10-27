Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Excellency Karl Nehamer, Chancellor of the friendly Republic of Austria, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and push them forward, in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership that exists between the two countries.
At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness the President welcomed Karl Nehamer and his accompanying delegation, and congratulated him on the National Day of the friendly Republic of Austria, which falls on October 26, expressing his sincere wishes for Austria to achieve further progress and development.
The two sides affirmed their common interest in pushing forward bilateral relations, especially in vital fields for the two countries, such as technology, energy, innovation, food security and others.
His Highness and the Austrian chancellor exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, and the importance of moving at all levels to ease tension and encourage dialogue and negotiation to settle the crises the world is witnessing in order to mitigate their negative effects, whether on the humanitarian, economic or global food security levels.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Executive Council, and Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Austria. Innovation and Technology and Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Austria to the UAE and a number of officials in the Austrian government.
