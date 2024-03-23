Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, discussed fraternal relations and various paths of cooperation and joint work and continuing to push them forward, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and contributes to achieving the aspirations of their peoples. To development and prosperity, within the framework of constructive strategic partnership relations that bring them together in all their economic, developmental and political dimensions.

The two sides also reviewed, during a session of discussions they held in Cairo – within the framework of the fraternal visit carried out by His Highness – a number of regional and international issues and files of common concern, and developments in the Middle East region, foremost of which is continuing joint efforts to respond to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and ensuring the flow of… Sufficient relief aid will be provided urgently, safely, and without obstacles, and through all possible ways and means, to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, in addition to intensifying efforts to work towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, the two sides stressed the need for serious international action to open horizons for the political path, and push towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region, on the basis of the “two-state solution,” as it is the way to enhance security and stability there.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the depth of the fraternal relations that bring the two countries together, and the strong ties and mutual respect that bind them, in addition to the common interest in pushing these relations to broader horizons, meeting their aspirations for development and progress.

The two sides also expressed their keenness to continue fraternal consultation and coordination between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding everything that serves their common interests and contributes to enhancing stability, security and peace, which is the way to achieve development and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held an iftar banquet in honor of His Highness the Head of State and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the visit, which includes His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council. For National Security, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, the Head of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, and the Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, Muhammad Ali Muhammad Al-Sharafa Al-Hammadi, the Head of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs, Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al-Mazrouei, the Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, Faisal Al-Bannai, and the State Ambassador to Egypt, Maryam Al-Kaabi.

They were also attended by the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Cairo later, at the conclusion of his fraternal visit to Egypt, where he was seen off by the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, arrived in Cairo yesterday on a fraternal visit to Egypt.

Upon his arrival with the accompanying delegation to Cairo International Airport, His Highness was welcomed by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During a short break in the VIP Hall, the Egyptian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and friendly conversations that express the depth of the fraternal relations that bring together the two countries and their brotherly peoples.